Autonomous air taxi service Volocopter just had its first test flight in Dubai.

The giant drone-like vehicle has two seats, 18 propellers, and is powered by nine batteries. This allows it to have a flight time of around 30 minutes.

The flight was unmanned as it is still in its testing phase, which will last five years and eventually include pilots.

The aim for the Volocopter is to be compatible with a smartphone app, whereby you order one and have it pick you up like an Uber service.

Dubai sees Volocopter as the eventual future of passenger travel.

Via Business Insider