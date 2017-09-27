Impact Lab


Subscribe Now to Our Free Email Newsletter
September 27th, 2017 at 10:27 am

Dubai just tested its flying drone taxi for the first time

in: Alternative Transportation,City Planning,Driverless vehicles,Drone

Autonomous air taxi service Volocopter just had its first test flight in Dubai.

IL-Header-Communicating-with-the-Future

Autonomous air taxi service Volocopter just had its first test flight in Dubai.

The giant drone-like vehicle has two seats, 18 propellers, and is powered by nine batteries. This allows it to have a flight time of around 30 minutes.

The flight was unmanned as it is still in its testing phase, which will last five years and eventually include pilots.

The aim for the Volocopter is to be compatible with a smartphone app, whereby you order one and have it pick you up like an Uber service.

Dubai sees Volocopter as the eventual future of passenger travel.

Via Business Insider

Share This
SubscribeFacebookRedditStumbleUpon

IL-Header-Communicating-with-the-Future

Comments are closed.

Coworking 12