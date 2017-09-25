The CampStove 2 is a wood burner which uses no charcoal or liquid fuels to operate, using only wood for fires.

The creators, BioLite, claim that the stove reduces smoke by 90%, which could have a major impact the health of users.

Around 1.5 million deaths per year happen due to inhalation from smokey stoves, and it is a common method of cooking in developing countries around the world.

The CampStove 2 also creates electricity from the heat produced, allowing users the ability to charge or power devices through the installed USB slot.

You can get the CampStove 2 for £134 from the BioLite online store.

Via Business Insider