On October 16-20, 2017 the DaVinci Institute will host its first ever Freelance Academy course as a kickoff for the world’s first Freelance Colony, a coworking community inside the Institutes Westminster headquarters.

A recent report by MBO Partners showed that 3.2 million freelancers are earning more than $100,000 annually. This is up 4.9% from 2016.

“There’s a lot involved in turning a series of projects into a successful lifestyle,” says Dave Taylor, lead instructor for the Freelance Academy course. “Moving up the freelancer food chain to earn a six-figure income will require a focused business model, great mentors, and surrounding yourself with a network of like-minded solopreneurs.”

This is a hands-on course that does exactly that, and the Freelance Academy will provide ongoing support.

Freelancing done right will give you a far higher salary, a far more influential circle of friends, and most importantly, the ability to make a difference.

“No, being a freelancer doesn’t come with health insurance, vacation time, or a 401k plan. But what it does offer is far greater,” says Thomas Frey, Executive Director of the DaVinci Institute. “You’re in control so you get to decide who you want as a client, when you’re available for work, and very often, how much you’ll get paid.”

“Freelance Academy” is part of the newly developed DaVinci Tech Academy. It will take place October 16-20, Monday-Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm at the DaVinci Institute, 9191 Sheridan Blvd, Suite 300, Westminster, CO 80031.

Cost of the course is $2,499 per student, but as a special promotion, those who sign up for six months of coworking for $259/month will be able to attend Freelance Academy for free.

For more information about Freelance Academy, call 303-666-4133 or contact Micale Medina at Micale@DaVinciInstitute.com or Roger Wood at Roger@DaVinciInstitute.com.

About the DaVinci Institute

The DaVinci Institute, a 501(c)(3), has emerged in recent years as a leading center of visionary thought and action, attracting the attention of both national and international business leaders. As a futurist think tank, the Institute publishes educational information and hosts a variety of monthly networking events including the Night With A Futurist, and a series of cutting edge workshops and boot camps. For more information about the DaVinci Institute, please visit www.davinciinstitute.com

About DaVinci Tech Academy

DaVinci Tech Academy is a first-of-its-kind leading-edge learning laboratory. Our future is being defined by brilliant companies that leverage the hottest technologies in both exciting and innovative ways. DaVinci Institute has been analyzing these companies as well as the technologies at the forefront of these cutting edge industries. As a learning laboratory inside DaVinci Institute, DaVinci Tech Academy is being developed around a series of intense, weeklong programs, carefully architected to give participants the necessary tools to make a difference. For more background on the DaVinci Tech Academy, go to https://academy.davinciinstitute.com.