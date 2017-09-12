Impact Lab


September 12th, 2017 at 5:07 pm

The average age of employees at all the top tech companies, in one chart

in: Employment,facebook,Google,Latest Trend

Silicon Valley is known for its youth-obsessed culture.

Back in 2007, Mark Zuckerberg said that “young people are just smarter.” In recent years, older employees have faced layoffs, or not been hired by tech companies in the first place. Older startup founders have been refused venture capital funding because they’re “not 25 years old having just left Facebook as a product manager.”

But just how young is the Valley? Is the stereotype that youth rules the tech world actually accurate?

Market research firm Statista took a look at the median age of employees at the top tech companies in the US, ranging from Apple to Google to Facebook. While companies like AOL skewed a bit younger, and many employees at HP are likely pushing 40 or older, most employees in the tech world are in their late 20s.

Take a look:

Via Business Insider 

