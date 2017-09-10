For the third year in a row, millennials who participated in the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Survey 2017 believe climate change is the most serious issue affecting the world today.

Nearly half (48.8%) of the survey participants chose climate change as their top concern, and 78.1% said they would be willing to change their lifestyle to protect the environment.

Survey respondents were also in near unequivocal agreement over the cause of climate change. Over 91% of respondents answered “agree” and “strongly agree” with the statement “science has proven that humans are responsible for climate change.”

The results come from the WEF annual survey released this week, which was given to more than 31,000 18-to-35-year-olds across 186 countries.

Read on to see the top-10 most concerning world issues, according to millennials.

10. Lack of economic opportunity and employment (12.1%)

Chinese workers wait for job opportunities inside a local employment center in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, China.

9. Safety / security / wellbeing (14.1%)

Meditation is said to remove stress, improve concentration, and help with overall wellness.

8. Lack of education (15.9%)

Children sit inside a classroom on their first day of school at Shimizu elementary school in Fukushima, northern Japan.

7. Food and water security (18.2%)

Demonstrators protest over the Flint, Michigan contaminated water crisis outside of the venue where the Democratic U.S. presidential candidates’ debate was being held in Flint, Michigan, March 6, 2016.

6. Government accountability and transparency / corruption (22.7%)

A protester holds up a sign showing a rat covered with the Spanish word “Corrupt” outside the National Palace during a national strike demanding the resignation of Guatemalan President Otto Perez Molina in Guatemala City.

5. Religious conflicts (23.9%)

Tens of thousands of Yazidis, who practice their own religion and are neither Christian nor Muslim have fled targeted violence from ISIS Muslim Sunni fighters in the region of northern Iraq that borders Syria and Kurdish regions.

4. Poverty (29.2%)

Weng Ruda, 36, mother of three walks her daughter to school at a slum area in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines October 13, 2016.

3. Inequality (income, discrimination) (30.8%)

The income gap between top and bottom earners is getting wider in the US.

2. Large scale conflict / wars (38.9%)

1. Climate change / destruction of nature (48.8%)

Steam billowing from the cooling towers of Vattenfall’s Jaenschwalde brown coal power station is reflected in the water of a lake near Cottbus, eastern Germany.

