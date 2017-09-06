We’ve all heard about the dangers of texting and driving. Turns out texting and walking isn’t so safe, either.

Walk much? Here’s more evidence that you shouldn’t try to walk and text at the same time.

An analysis of incident reason codes on health insurance claims by healthcare company Amino showed that more than 17,000 patients were treated last year for injuries they sustained walking into a wall. Another 400 had a close encounter with a lamppost.

More than 25,500 people were hurt running into a piece of furniture.

While the study doesn’t directly link phone use to the injuries, it’s safe to say that the injured parties weren’t paying much attention to their surroundings.

The study also found that about 3,000 people were injured by farm animals (for example, bitten by a pig). Dog bites were much more common, afflicting more than 162,000, while “accidental” bites by another person numbered more than 10,000.

The study of more than 9 billion claims in Amino’s database looked at International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) medical codes from a list developed by the World Health Organization.

Research outreach. Labs around the country have responded to pleas for lab space and resources to accommodate researchers displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Scientists reached out to displaced colleagues on Twitter, offering spaces to live and work while their Texas labs — and homes — are uninhabitable.

Science outreach group March for Science Houston by Wednesday had compiled a list of more than 150 labs that offered to help flooded-out scientists continue their research elsewhere, Popular Science reported.

The National Institutes of Health also announced it would push back deadlines for grant applications and provide extra money for unanticipated needs, per Popular Science.

Via Bizjournal