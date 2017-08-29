Bitcoin is on an ever-upward trend lately. Today, the world’s first and most popular cryptocurrency is flirting with $4,500 in valuation. Bitcoin is now more than three times more valuable than gold., and, according to one expert, Ronnie Moas of Standpoint Research, we are still only at the tip of the iceberg.

Moas spoke with CoinDesk about his forecast for the cryptomarket. He predicts that all cryptocurrencies will be worth $2 trillion in the next 10 years, a significant bump from their current standing at $150 billion. Moas sees a direct parallel between the crypto market and the “dot-com boom” of the 1990s.

“I am not any more concerned with bitcoin being at a record high than Amazon or Google investors were concerned when those share prices jumped hundreds of percent and hit $100 and $200 many years ago. Today, both of those stocks are above $900. The question is not where we are at — it is where are we going? I do not think we are in a bubble.”

As for bitcoin specifically, Moas is predicting prices to continue to soar with value reaching $15,000 to $20,000 in the next three years.

Others, like Peter Schiff, an investor who predicted the 2008 mortgage crisis, see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as existing in a bubble and as a Ponzi scheme built on “just plain greed.” Still, there is no way to know which way this market will go as no one has yet invented a way to see into the future.

Disclosure: Several members of the Futurism team, including the editors of this piece, are personal investors in a number of cryptocurrency markets. Their personal investment perspectives have no impact on editorial content.

