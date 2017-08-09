Impact Lab


August 9th, 2017

These are the 20 fastest growing freelance skills in demand right now

Upworth has released its latest quarterly list of the skill gaps companies are looking for freelancers to fill. This latest list sees a new No. 1 skill: virtual reality, which took the top spot from natural language processing in the previous list. Here’s the full list of the top 20 skills:

  1. Virtual reality
  2. Natural language processing
  3. Econometrics
  4. Learning Management System (LMS)
  5. Neural networks
  6. Penetration testing
  7. SEO auditing
  8. Image processing
  9. Asana work tracking
  10. Facebook API development
  11. Swift development
  12. Marketing analytics
  13. Geographic Information System (GIS)
  14. Docker development
  15. Adobe Photoshop Lightroom
  16. Machine learning
  17. AngularJS development
  18. Video advertising
  19. Shopify development
  20. Pardot marketing

Via Fastcompany

