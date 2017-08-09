Upworth has released its latest quarterly list of the skill gaps companies are looking for freelancers to fill. This latest list sees a new No. 1 skill: virtual reality, which took the top spot from natural language processing in the previous list. Here’s the full list of the top 20 skills:

Virtual reality Natural language processing Econometrics Learning Management System (LMS) Neural networks Penetration testing SEO auditing Image processing Asana work tracking Facebook API development Swift development Marketing analytics Geographic Information System (GIS) Docker development Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Machine learning AngularJS development Video advertising Shopify development Pardot marketing

Via Fastcompany