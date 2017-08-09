Upworth has released its latest quarterly list of the skill gaps companies are looking for freelancers to fill. This latest list sees a new No. 1 skill: virtual reality, which took the top spot from natural language processing in the previous list. Here’s the full list of the top 20 skills:
- Virtual reality
- Natural language processing
- Econometrics
- Learning Management System (LMS)
- Neural networks
- Penetration testing
- SEO auditing
- Image processing
- Asana work tracking
- Facebook API development
- Swift development
- Marketing analytics
- Geographic Information System (GIS)
- Docker development
- Adobe Photoshop Lightroom
- Machine learning
- AngularJS development
- Video advertising
- Shopify development
- Pardot marketing
Via Fastcompany