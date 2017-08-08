However, China is seeking fresh Blockchain experts to manage and create internal currency and ledger programs.

The Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) is currently offering six open positions for digital currency related fields. They require candidates to hold a Master’s degree in computer science, information security and cryptography. Candidates with Big Data and Blockchain experience will have preference.

A foot in both worlds

The hiring spurt comes after a recent announcement that Chinese government would potentially regulate ICOs and cryptocurrencies because of the danger to the economy, followed promptly by a sudden about-face with a statement regarding the creation of a new fiat cryptocurrency for the government to maintain greater economic control.

The response of the Chinese will have lasting impacts on the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency worlds because of the large presence of exchanges that fall under the Chinese economic control umbrella.

Via CoinTelegraph