Toyota plans to debut its futuristic flying car in its home city in 2020. The Japanese automaker is making a flying car with the ultimate goal of using it to light the torch at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

Toyota recently unveiled a working prototype of its flying car to journalists. Here are some of the amazing photos.

Toyota’s flying car is still very much a working prototype. During a demo with journalists, the aircraft could only fly to eye level before falling to the ground. Toyota attached basketballs to the bottom to provide cushioning for when it crashed.

The flying car, dubbed Sky Drive, is being developed by Cartivator Resource Management. Toyota invested 42.5 million yen ($386,000) in the startup to make the project a reality.

The Sky Drive will undergo its first manned flight in 2019.

The ultimate goal is to develop it into a tiny car that take-off vertically to light the Olympic torch in 2020.

Most companies pursuing personal transport systems are developing electric aircrafts that can take off vertically (or VTOLs) rather than true flying cars. But Toyota wants its vehicle to seamlessly transition from the ground to the skies.

Via Tech Insider