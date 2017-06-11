It’s expected that almost half of Generation Z, the generation following Millennials, will connect online up to 10 hours per day, and one-third will spend at least one of those 10 hours watching video. It’s no surprise then that the most-used app by Gen Z is YouTube, followed by the three other biggest social video apps: Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.
Many of the top apps and features used by Gen Z, like Snapchat and Instagram’s “stories,” as well as YouTube, are meant to drive authentic user interactions, and thus are prime for influencer marketing. Over 60% of Gen Z prefers to see social media influencers in ads, as opposed to celebrities, like the millennial generation that predates them.
To give you a sense of just how different that marketing influencer set looks, below is a sample from the list of AdWeek’s top Gen Z influencers. (Spoiler alert: You probably haven’t heard of many of them.)
Influencers:
- Gigi and Bella Hadid/Kendall and Kylie Jenner
- Zendaya
- Amandla Stenberg
- Fifth Harmony
- Shawn Mendes
Content:
- AwesomenessTV
- Astronauts Wanted
- Naritiv/WeBuyGold
- Whistle Sports
- Defy Media
Brands:
- Nike
- Victoria’s Secret
- Forever 21
- Brandy Melville
- Anastasia Beverly Hills
Via Axios