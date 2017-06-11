It’s expected that almost half of Generation Z, the generation following Millennials, will connect online up to 10 hours per day, and one-third will spend at least one of those 10 hours watching video. It’s no surprise then that the most-used app by Gen Z is YouTube, followed by the three other biggest social video apps: Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

Many of the top apps and features used by Gen Z, like Snapchat and Instagram’s “stories,” as well as YouTube, are meant to drive authentic user interactions, and thus are prime for influencer marketing. Over 60% of Gen Z prefers to see social media influencers in ads, as opposed to celebrities, like the millennial generation that predates them.

To give you a sense of just how different that marketing influencer set looks, below is a sample from the list of AdWeek’s top Gen Z influencers. (Spoiler alert: You probably haven’t heard of many of them.)

Influencers:

Gigi and Bella Hadid/Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Zendaya

Amandla Stenberg

Fifth Harmony

Shawn Mendes

Content:

AwesomenessTV

Astronauts Wanted

Naritiv/WeBuyGold

Whistle Sports

Defy Media

Brands:

Nike

Victoria’s Secret

Forever 21

Brandy Melville

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Via Axios