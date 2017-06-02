Mary Meeker, a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, delivered her annual rapid-fire internet trends report at Code Conference at the Terranea Resort in California.

Here’s a first look at the most highly anticipated slide deck in Silicon Valley. This year’s report includes 355 slides and tons of information, including a new section on healthcare that Meeker didn’t present live.

Here are some of our takeaways: