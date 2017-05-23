Ray Kurzweil, Google’s director of engineering, is a well-known futurist who seems to have a penchant for accurate predictions. Most recently, he has again reiterated his prediction that the so-called technological singularity will happen by 2045. For Kurzweil, this doesn’t translate to an end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it scenario courtesy of artificially intelligent (AI) machines. Rather, it means human beings will become powered by machines.

Kurzweil believes that, as part of this human-machine melding, nanobots will inhabit our bodies by the 2030s. While flowing through our arteries, these microscopic robots would keep us healthy and transmit our brains onto the cloud.

Another futurist, Dave Evans, founder and CTO of Silicon Valley stealth startup Stringify, gave his thoughts about Kurzweil’s nanobot idea in an interview with James Bedsole on February.

Evans explained that he thinks such a merging of technology and biology isn’t at all farfetched. In fact, he described three stages as to how this will occur: the wearable phase (where we are today), the embeddable phase (where we’re headed, with neural implants and such), and the replaceable phase.

Does Evans agree with Kurzweil’s idea of nanobots flowing inside our bodies? Check out the rest of his answer in the video embedded here.

Image credit: CHRISTIAN DARKIN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Article via futurism.com