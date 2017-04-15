Impact Lab


Subscribe Now to Our Free Email Newsletter
April 15th, 2017 at 8:22 am

Japan’s 3D Printed Pod Skyscrapers set to Revolutionize Highrise Living

in: 3D Printer,Architecture,Breakthrough Thinking,Business,Engineering,Futurist,Great New Product

Pod Skyscraper 1

Could the skyscraper of the future dispense homes like a vending machine?

Growing and adapting to Tokyo’s housing demand, this Pod Skyscraper is constantly under construction. Residents can order a ready-to-use modular dwelling manufactured by 3D printers on the top floor of the building, and then cranes lower it into place.

IL-Header-Communicating-with-the-Future

Pod Skyscraper 2

The innovative skyscraper, designed by Haseef Rafiei, received honorable mention at this year’s eVolo Skyscraper Competition.

The pods are manufactured on-site, transported by cranes and plugged onto the megastructure. An automated system calculates the position for each pod, while disused or faulty pods are dismantled, kept in storage or brought back to the printer – creating a closed loop.

Users can choose the amenities included in the design and can purchase several pods to create a larger living space. In addition to residential use, the pods can also function as small office and commercial spaces.

 Pod Skyscraper 4

Pod Skyscraper 3

By Inhabitat

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati

IL-Header-Communicating-with-the-Future

Comments are closed.

DaVinci Coders