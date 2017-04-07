Building a new 700mph transport system sounds pretty tricky, so one Hyperloop company has decided to kick things off by building the passenger pods first.

Hyperloop is a proposed plan to transport people or cargo between cities at near-supersonic speed in vacuum-sealed pods.

The technology is just a pipedream at the moment, with rival companies Hyperloop One and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT)at the forefront of developments.

While Hyperloop One has already started construction on an impressive test track built in the middle of the Nevada desert, HTT is focusing on constructing the pods.

“We are building the world’s first full scale passenger hyperloop capsule,” HTT CEO Dirk Ahlborn said.

“We are taking a passenger first approach to guarantee that safety is always our number one concern. It has been crucial in our development to go past the simple requirements of freight in order to build a better and safer system for everyone.”

This first capsule, set to be officially unveiled in 2018, is “the culmination of over three years and thousands of hours of design, research, and analysis”, say HTT

The proposed pod will be able to hold 28-40 passengers and will zoom along the track at 760 mph, if hyperloop ever fully takes off, HTT claims.

Article via telegraph.co.uk