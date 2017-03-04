As we start to 3D-print everything — including houses, of all things — it’s pretty impressive that a company built one in just 24 hours.

Located in Russia, this 400-square-foot home (37 square meters) was built in just a day, at a cost of just over $10,000.

3D-printing company Apis Cor built the house using a mobile printer on-site.

The main components of the house, including the walls, partitions and building envelope were printed solely with a concrete mixture.

Fixtures like windows and furnishings were later added on, and a shiny coat of paint added to the exterior of the house.

The total construction cost of the house? $10,134.

The house consists of a hallway, bathroom, living room and kitchen and is located in one of Apis Cor’s facilities in Russia.

The company has claimed that the house can last up to 175 years.

“We want to change public views that construction can’t be fast, eco-friendly, efficient and reliable at the same time,” says founder Nikita Chen-yun-tai on Apis Cor’s website.

“Our goal is to become the biggest international construction company to solve problems of accommodation around the globe.”

Apis Cor has claimed to be the first company to have developed a 3D printer than can print whole buildings on-site.

3D-printed houses are typically made off-site and only assembled on the site itself.

Last year, the world’s first 3D-printed apartment building was constructed in China, with the structures printed off-site.

Another Chinese construction company managed to print an entire two-story house on-site. It’s worth noting that it took them some 45 days — although the structure much more resembles that of a conventional house as compared to Apis Cor’s.

Imagine the different shapes and sizes houses could take in the future with this technology.

IMAGES: Apis Cor

VIA Mashable