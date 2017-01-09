Remember the guy we featured a few months ago who 3D printed a functional scale model of a Subaru EJ20 flat-four? Well, he’s got another creation, and this one’s even better. It’s a replica of the LS3 V8 found in the last-gen Chevrolet Camaro, and aside from a few fasteners and bearings, it’s entirely 3D printed.

Builder Eric Harrell modeled every individual component of the LS3 from pictures, repair manuals, and CAD files from the internet. Harrell says it took 200 hours to print all the parts, including 72 hours just for the engine block. If you want, you can download all the files to 3D print an LS3 yourself, and Harrell will sell you all the extra hardware to make it work. If you don’t have a 3D printer, he’ll even send you a complete engine replica.

What’s especially great is watching Harrell’s build timelapse. It comes together exactly like a full-sized LS3, and when it’s done, an electric “starter” motor makes it spin like one too.

Well done, Eric. We’ll be following your next build closely.

Image Credit: GM Authority

Article via popularmechanics.com