The two-day event was held at London’s Goldsmiths College and was led by Dr. Kate Devlin alongside Dr. David Levy, author of Love and Sex With Robots. Journalists and academics from as far as Japan convened in a basement lecture theater to learn all about digital sex. But the event served to highlight just how little we know about the future of robotic sex and what it will mean for humans and our notions of gender.

For instance, nobody at the show was even able to agree on a definition of what a sex robot actually is, compared to a sex toy. After all, the world is already intimately acquainted with devices that are programmed to bring us to orgasm. Devlin believes the presence of artificial intelligence is what will eventually define a sex robot, because “AI systems are the potential moral and ethical concern.”

Some of those concerns were laid out by Swiss machine-ethics expert Dr. Oliver Bendel. He presented a list of 19 issues that we will need to study, define and resolve in the very near future before building sex robots. His list runs from more philosophical questions, like if we should give sex robots a sense of morality, to more practical ones, like if they should understand normal social behavior.

Should a sex robot be able to withdraw consent if it thinks the act of sex would be harmful to its user? That’s one of several instances Bendel outlined in which the needs of the robot and its user may conflict. If the user begins showing signs of physical distress or fatigue, is it wise to program conditions whereby the bot would turn itself off? We don’t have an answer, but we’ll need one — and soon.

You may be wondering about the horrors that the characters inflict upon the robot hosts in HBO’s Westworld. Would you still feel such empathy if those people were made in a human form? Bendel asked if we should even build such devices in man’s image. Devlin felt that sex robots shouldn’t be android (male-shaped) or gynoid (female-shaped) but that “it’s a pattern that we’re currently stuck in.” She also feels that existing attempts to build a sex robot — like Roxxxy’s True Companion – are “heteronormative and sexist” because they’re predominantly “made by men, for men.”

Devlin wants to see robots that ditch the human form in favor of creations that better suit our personal fantasies. She envisions devices “tailored to people’s desire” that will end the “trope of the female, gynecological robot.” She also feels the existing narrative of the sex robot has been written by a narrow group of people within the adult-entertainment industry. “This is going to happen, whether we like it or not, ” Devlin added later, “so [women] need to influence, control and discuss it.”

Unfortunately for Devlin, humans have a knack for giving inanimate objects plenty of human qualities. One Japanese study presented at the show asked strangers to speak with each other using either an Xperia Mini on speakerphone, or that device wrapped in a rubber case. The case was in the shape of an “Elfoid” (pictured), a freaky rubber mini-baby with eyes and forearms but no hands or legs. The results showed that people were warmer, and spoke more candidly to a weird avatar than to a black smartphone slab.

People need the comfort and attachment that comes from their devices rather than pure sexual gratification. At least, that’s the view of Dr. Penny Barber, who believes companionship is an often-overlooked element of the robotic-sex experience. She cited a controversial 1958 experiment in which psychologist Harry Harlow took infant primates from their mothers at birth. Those that lacked a flesh-and-blood parent would run toward and artificial surrogate that was “cuddly” even if it didn’t provide food or security.