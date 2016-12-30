Had a child recently? Well, here’s something you might want to prepare yourself for. By the time wedding bells are ringing your new son- or daughter-in-law could very well be a robot.

That’s what Dr. David Levy believes, at least. You might recognize Levy’s name, either because of his chess-playing prowess or his decades-long involvement with artificial intelligence research. Levy, who happens to be a very good friend of computing pioneer Clive Sinclair, says that humans and robots will be tying the knot “before, not after, the year 2050.”

That’s not too far off, but given the rapid pace of innovation in both robotics and artificial intelligence right now it certainly seems possible. People will have started having sex with robots long before then, and it’s only logical to think that, at some point, robots will be able to satisfy a person’s emotional as well as physical needs.

Levy says that it’ll start happening “when robots are sufficiently human-like, sufficiently appealing socially, to the point where they can act as our companions.” What do you think? Will we reach that point in the next 33 years?

Matt McMullen, whose company Abyss Creations makes RealDolls, is certainly confident that it’s possible. Abyss is already experimenting with AI as a way to make its creations that much more realistic.

McMullen says that owners have been making emotional connections with RealDolls for years. With the Realbotix project, the goal is “to take that connection to a higher level using user-customizable artificial intelligence to create unique personalities.”

Realbotix caught the attention of mainstream media last year, and the company is looking to launch their first AI-enabled doll next year. Given how much the RealDoll has progressed in the 20 years it’s been around — and the incredibly lifelike robots that other companies are working on right now — it’s not hard to imagine Levy’s prediction coming true.

