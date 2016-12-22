Some car models are set to be cheaper in 2017, including the Audi A4 base model , with a price drop of $2,400; the 2017 Hyundai Elantra , with a $100 price decrease; and the 2017 Kia Cadenza , with a $1,000 price drop. Also, according to an analysis by SwapALease.com, seven 2017 car models will be cheaper to lease than the 2016 models , including the Buick Enclave (an $80 difference per month), the GMC Acadia ($42 less per month), the BMW X3 ($11 less per month), and the Subaru Impreza WRX ($11 less per month).

ELECTRIC AND HYBRID CARS Though one Tesla analyst recently predicted a delay , the Tesla Model S sedans are still set for release in 2017 with a price tag of $35,000. And the Chevrolet Bolt, named the 2017 Motor Trend Car of the Year, costs about $30,000 after the federal EV credit. After doing the math, this Jalopnik article points out that with a tax credit and gas savings, the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica would end up being cheaper than its non-hybrid counterpart. In fact, a recent MIT study found that overall, low emissions cars have lower operating and maintenance costs, putting them among the auto market’s least expensive options per mile.

Article via f Image Credit:Article via f lipboard.com