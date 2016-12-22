In 2017, the list of predictions for what will cost more is long. You’ll even spend more without even leaving home, as rent and house prices are expected to increase.
However, there’s some good news. Plenty of items will drop in price this year, including avocados — which had become so expensive, they were actually being stolen from orchards. You can also expect to pay less for items like beef, eggs, MacBooks, 4K TVs, and travel.
MACBOOKS (BONUS: POSSIBLY IPAD PROS)
If you’ve in the market for a MacBook, it’s probably best to wait until the second half of 2017 to buy one. Mac Rumors and the Next Web cite predictions from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who predicts Apple will drop prices for all MacBooks, including new MacBook Pros and 12″ MacBooks in the latter half of the year. In other Apple rumors worth noting, word is that Apple will launch three new iPad Pro models, including a 9.7″ low-cost tablet .
4K TVS
A few years ago, 4K televisions cost as much as $4,000 to $6,000. A year ago, when high-definition 4K TVs were in the $1,000 range and higher, a New York Times article advisedwaiting at least a year to purchase a 4K TV . So is it time to buy now? Yes, according to our deal data: Prices have dropped below $1,000 (to as low as $348 ). Thanks to 4K media streamers and companies like Amazon and Netflix, there are now more 4K movies and TV shows to watch .
AVOCADOS
A growers strike and short supply this past summer caused the price of individual avocados to spike to as much as $3 . In New Zealand, there was even an avocado crime wave , as thieves broke into orchards to steal the fruits off the trees. However, according to the Avocado Producers and Exporting Packers Association of Mexico (APEAM), prices are finally set to drop.
CERTAIN GROCERY STAPLES
The USDA Economic Research Service Food Price Outlook has good news for home cooks and all food lovers. Several important kitchen staples are expected to drop in price. Egg prices already dropped in the latter part of 2016, and they are expected to decrease another 11% to 12% in 2017. Beef and pork are both expected to drop about 1%, and vegetable prices are expected to drop 2% to 3% (an extra bonus for you healthy eaters). Plus, peanut butter will also decrease in price by 2.5% to 3.5%.
WHOLE FOODS GROCERIES
Whole Foods Market isn’t known for its bargains, but in 2017 the store will roll out arewards program across all stores, after testing it in Dallas/Fort Worth and Philadelphia. Rewards include 10% of your first purchase as a rewards member, a one-time 15% off the department of your choice, select free products, and digital coupons. More rewards are unlocked the more you shop.
BASIC ECONOMY SEATS ON MAJOR AIRLINES
Two major airlines recently announced lower-fare tiers — with restrictions. Passengers who opt for Delta’s Basic Economy option don’t receive seat assignments until they arrive at check-in or the gate and are not eligible for refunds or same-day changes. The announcement for United Airlines Basic Economy fares made headlines when news outlets reported the airline would charge to use overhead bins. However, the restrictions apply only to basic economy rate; passengers don’t receive an assigned seat until check-in and are limited to one carry-on bag that must fit under a seat. American Airlines is also set to soon roll out a basic economy fare . Economy fares themselves are predicted to drop by 3% for short trips and 1% for longer trips, according to American Express’s Global Business Travel Forecast 2017.
FLIGHTS OVERALL
In addition to economy fares, American Express’ Global Business Travel Forecast 2017 predicts that low fuel prices and competition will keep airline fares in check. Short-haul travel fares within North America will decrease by 2.5% to 5.5% while long-haul fares will decrease 0.2% to 4.6%. International travelers may also be able to get $69 flights to Europethis year with budget airline Norwegian Air. However, Condé Nast Traveler reports that the cheap flights may still be a few years off, and Norwegian Air is looking at smaller airports, like Bradley International Airport in Connecticut and Westchester County Airport in New York. The $69 fares also don’t include fees for meals, seat booking, and checked luggage.
GLOBAL TRAVEL
The currently strong dollar means American travelers can get more for their money in many places abroad. In Forbes’ recent roundup of 30 of the cheapest places to travel in 2017 , travel expert picks included Portugal, one of the most affordable destinations in Western Europe; Barcelona, a more economical option than Paris or London; Greece, with affordable prices for food and accommodations, and Québec City, where prices are often 25% less than in the U.S.
BUYING AND LEASING SOME CAR MODELS
Some car models are set to be cheaper in 2017, including the Audi A4 base model , with a price drop of $2,400; the 2017 Hyundai Elantra , with a $100 price decrease; and the 2017 Kia Cadenza , with a $1,000 price drop. Also, according to an analysis by SwapALease.com, seven 2017 car models will be cheaper to lease than the 2016 models , including the Buick Enclave (an $80 difference per month), the GMC Acadia ($42 less per month), the BMW X3 ($11 less per month), and the Subaru Impreza WRX ($11 less per month).
ELECTRIC AND HYBRID CARS
Though one Tesla analyst recently predicted a delay , the Tesla Model S sedans are still set for release in 2017 with a price tag of $35,000. And the Chevrolet Bolt, named the 2017 Motor Trend Car of the Year, costs about $30,000 after the federal EV credit. After doing the math, this Jalopnik article points out that with a tax credit and gas savings, the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica would end up being cheaper than its non-hybrid counterpart. In fact, a recent MIT study found that overall, low emissions cars have lower operating and maintenance costs, putting them among the auto market’s least expensive options per mile.
