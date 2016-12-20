Impact Lab


December 20th, 2016

The most Googled products in every country

In popular culture, certain countries are stereotypically associated with certain products — beer in Germany, carpets in Turkey, electronics in Japan. But those things aren’t what people are really searching for.

Earlier this month, the cost-estimating website Fixr.com put together a map of the world with the most-Googled-for object in each country, using the autocomplete formula of “How much does * cost in [x country].”

While the results are far from scientific — since Google autocomplete results vary based on the searcher’s history, the time of search, and the place of search — they do say at least a little bit about how countries are perceived.

Some of the fascinating — and troubling — results:

• People want to know how much a flight in a MIG aircraft costs in Russia.

• People want to know how much a prostitute costs in Brazil.

• People want to know how much rhinoplasty costs in South Korea.

Here are the maps:

Image Credit: profwebdesigner.comFixr.com
Article via  businessinsider.com

