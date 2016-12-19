But companies are plowing ahead with getting their self-driving cars ready by as early as 2021. Scroll down to see all the players in the self-driving car space:

There’s no question that self-driving cars are coming — the real debate at this point is who will get there first. We rounded up a whopping 20 companies — from traditional automakers to Silicon Valley start-ups — who are working to build a self-driving car by 2021. Naturally, when we will see a fully driverless car hinges just as much on the regulatory environment as advancements in self-driving tech.

TESLA MADE A BIG MOVE THIS YEAR TO MEET ITS GOAL OF HAVING A FULLY SELF-DRIVING CAR READY BY 2018.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in late October that cars currently in production — which includes the Model S, Model X, and future Model 3 — will be built with new hardware that will enable them to be fully driverless , pending regulatory approval and further software validation. It’s a smart move on Musk’s part — equip the cars with the necessary technology now so they are ready once self-driving cars gain federal approval. Musk said a Tesla will drive itself from Los Angeles to New York City as a demonstration of the technology by the end of 2017. Musk has been committed to having a fully self-driving car ready by 2018 .

UBER RELEASED ITS AUTONOMOUS CARS IN PITTSBURGH AS PART OF A PILOT PROGRAM IN SEPTEMBER.

Uber released Ford Fusion cars modified with the company’s self-driving tech as part of itsPittsburgh pilot in September. A select few Uber users can hail the cars as part of the program. But the cars still have a safety driver as well as an engineer up front because they do fail from time to time. Uber and Volvo have also agreed to a $300 million alliance to develop driverless cars. Uber has made a play for the self-driving car space by poaching staff from Carnegie Mellon University’s robotics department . Uber also acquired self-driving truck start-up Otto in August. The self-driving truck completed a 120-mile route in October.

GOOGLE HAS NEVER GIVEN A FORMAL DEADLINE, BUT HAS SUGGESTED IT’S WORKING ON HAVING THE TECHNOLOGY READY BY 2020.