Every end of the year, Yahoo India releases “The Year in Review lists”. This review list reveals the people, events, and stories that captured the attention of Indians in the last 12 months. Here are the list of most significant technology products in the year 2016.

I must say that 2016 is the milestone for the best innovations and tech Products. This year left solid marks in the technology as many new innovations and changes in technology took place.

Most Significant Technology Innovations in Year 2016

Here, we are discussing top 10 milestones in this post on Technology. Some of these may have been into development and existence for past few years but this year was a bigger and gave some remarkable achievements.

1. Autonomous Vehicles

Driverless cars or you can say autonomous cars or autonomous vehicles are no longer a science fiction stories. They are self-driving vehicles which are capable of sensing its nearby environment and navigating without any kind of human input. These vehicles use the variety of techniques like lidar, GPS, radar, odometry, computer vision and a lot more.

Google and Tesla are the two biggest companies who are investing in the autonomous cars. Apple’s “Project Titan”, Audi, Baidu, BMW, Bosch, Ford, Honda and many more companies are planning to bring their products in this field. Hope so the future of driverless cars is bright and soon we will hear good news.

2. More Focus on IoT (Internet of Things)

Interconnection of all the physical devices whether it is a building or vehicle, coffee machine or washing machine or anything else you can think of, with the internet. It’s like so many connecting devices talking to each other via the internet.

Cisco, Nokia, Arrayent, Filaments and many more companies are working in the field of the Internet of Thing. Soon, everything in the world will be connected to the Internet. Like Your car will connect with your calendar and tell you about your schedule and best possible route to go.

3. Fitness Trackers

Fitness tracker or you can also call it activity tracker, is a device to track and monitor your daily activity and inform you about that. It calculates your step, heartbeat, running, walking, time of sleep etc.Fitness bands and fitness watch or smartwatch come in the category of the fitness tracker. Some of the best fitness trackers of the year 2016 are Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Charge 2, Samsung Grae Fit 2, TomTom Touch, spark 3 and Garmin Vivoactive HR.

4. Virtual Personal Assistants:

Virtual Personal Assistant helps in working more efficiently and take care of administrative or repetitive tasks. It is helping business and personal work to achieve goals on time in a more effective way.

Brickwork India, Habiliss, GetFriday, Task Barge, AskSunday, are some companies in India who are working in the field of Virtual Personal Assistant.

5. Virtual and Augmented Reality

Technology that makes the realistic images, sounds, moments and other sensations by using software is known as virtual reality. The user feels the physical presence in that environment that the software creates.

Whereas Augmented reality powerful and portable technology which is the blending of virtual reality and real life. Digital and real-world contents are blended together within applications.

These technologies are helpful in business, communications, meetings, sales and lot more other fields.

6. Everything Cloud

In this era of digital technology, cloud computing is also an important trend. Cloud computing provides shared computer processing resources and data on the internet to computers and other devices on demand. Many big companies are switching to cloud as it is easy to manage and can be accessed from anywhere.

7. 3D printing to become mainstream

3D printing is the process of creating three-dimensional solid objects as it is from a digital file. The process is known as the additive manufacturing in which layer by layer material is used to create a 3-d model of an object.

3-d printing is the revolution in the field of technology. These 3D models are created with a computer-aided design (CAD) package, with a 3D scanner, or by a plain digital camera and photogrammetry software.

8. Faster and cleaner modes of transportation – Hyperloop

Hyperloop is the new invention in the field of transportation. It has a pod-like vehicle which runs in a vacuum tube at the airline speed. This vacuum tube works on a linear electric motor and glides to manage speed.

Hyperloop Transportation technology which is the part of Hyperloop One is working on this concept with other companies.

9. Renewable Energy

Renewable energy is the energy that derived from natural resources like sun, air, water, waves etc. There are four important areas where renewable energy has major work: electricity generation, air and water heating/cooling, transportation, and rural (off-grid) energy services.

No doubt, this is going to be a big source of energy as all non-renewable energy resources are consuming very fast.

10. Drone Service

Drone are very useful in any technology related field. It can be used for photography, in agriculture, in military services and more. Drones can easily reach to those areas where any human or other heavy machines can’t go.

Camera drones are the most popular drones these days. Many companies are working on the concept of drones.

All of these innovations change the way of living and thing of human beings. And I am sure, our future will be like those science fictions movies where you have to only give a command and boom.. the work is done.

There are have been many others but we have listed only those technologies that are now ready for users. These have been now converted into a working products for users. Even if driverless cars have yet to achieve the goal, it is now ready to become mainstream.

