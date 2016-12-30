Impact Lab


Subscribe Now to Our Free Email Newsletter
December 30th, 2016 at 4:31 pm

We know almost nothing about the future of sex robots

in: Crazy Stuff,Future,Hot Issues,Human Behavior,Latest News,Latest Trend,Robotics,Robots,Science & Technology News

c

Isaac Asimov famously created rules that would prevent robots from harming humans. But at the second International Congress on Love and Sex With Robots earlier this week, any anxiety that may have inspired those guidelines was turned on its head. Panelists discussed the ways in which giving robots personhood and consciousness may revolutionize our lives, but could also be catastrophic. Because, instead of worrying that we will be harmed by our creations, we’re now much more concerned about causing harm to them.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
December 30th, 2016 at 4:25 pm

Humans will marry robots by 2050

in: Crazy Stuff,Future,Human Behavior,Latest News,Latest Trend,Robotics,Robots,Science & Technology News

b

Had a child recently? Well, here’s something you might want to prepare yourself for. By the time wedding bells are ringing your new son- or daughter-in-law could very well be a robot.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
December 30th, 2016 at 4:04 pm

AI is going to make it easier to fake images and video

in: Advertising,Analysis,Artificial Intelligence,Big Problems,Crazy Photos,Crazy Stuff,Future,Hot Issues,Latest News,Science & Technology News

aa

Smile Vector is a Twitter bot that can make any celebrity smile. It scrapes the web for pictures of faces, and then it morphs their expressions using a deep-learning-powered neural network. Its results aren’t perfect, but they’re created completely automatically, and it’s just a small hint of what’s to come as artificial intelligence opens a new world of image, audio, and video fakery. Imagine a version of Photoshop that can edit an image as easily as you can edit a Word document — will we ever trust our own eyes again?

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati

IL-Header-Communicating-with-the-Future

comments Comments Off
December 29th, 2016 at 8:35 pm

Powdered blood could revolutionize medicine

in: Biotech,Breakthrough Thinking,Crazy Stuff,cutting edge,Future,Healthcare,Hot Issues,Latest News,People Making a Difference,Science & Technology News

Finger with a bead of blood

During an emergency, having blood on hand for transfusions is critical. But blood needs proper refrigeration, making on the spot care a difficult task. But what if paramedics were equipped with bags of powdered blood cells that could be combined with water and immediately distributed?

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
December 29th, 2016 at 8:28 pm

8 Tech trends that will shape the future Of fashion in 2017

in: AI,Art,Blockchain,Business,Culture,Entertainment,Future,Latest Trend,Science & Technology News

b

The fashion industry – from your department store to your luxury boutique – is undergoing significant change at the hands of the digital revolution. That’s not new in concept. Neither, mind you, is talking about things like artificial intelligence, virtual reality or blockchain as emerging technologies.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
December 29th, 2016 at 8:18 pm

Chatbots are now the DOS of AI

in: Analysis,Artificial Intelligence,Latest Trend,Science & Technology News

a

The reason that conversational interfaces are so exciting right now isn’t that users are excited to tap 120 extra times to order a pizza. It’s because they provide a way to translate the output of truly exciting technology powered by machine learning into something understandable by humans.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
December 26th, 2016 at 9:28 am

Discrimination by algorithm

in: AI,Analysis,Artificial Intelligence,Big Problems,Engineering,Future,Hot Issues,Internet,Latest News,Science & Technology News

e

 

There was the voice recognition software that struggled to understand women, the crime prediction algorithm that targeted black neighbourhoods and the online ad platform which was more likely to show men highly paid executive jobs.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
December 26th, 2016 at 9:15 am

Blockchain will soon underpin our future energy system

in: Bitcoin,Blockchain,Future,Latest News,Latest Trend,Science & Technology News

f

Blockchain today might be like the internet in 1993: even though most of us don’t know what it is, a decade from now you will wonder how society ever functioned without it.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
December 26th, 2016 at 9:00 am

The energy storage startup is transforming a $100 billion market

in: Big Data,cutting edge,Ecological Products,Economy,Energy,Engineering,Future,Internet,Latest News,Memory,Science & Technology News

d

The energy storage industry has grown to become a $100 billion market, projected to reach $250 billion by 2040. This massive valuation is due, in part, to more than 50% of consumer energy bills being attributed to peak hour charges. Noticing the need to make energy usage more affordable and efficient, paired with a passion to improve the planet, one entrepreneur launched a company aimed at transforming the way we use energy.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
December 23rd, 2016 at 11:14 am

The Future of Recruiting with Top Futurist Thomas Frey

in: Big Problems,Breakthrough Thinking,cutting edge,DaVinci Coders,DaVinci Institute,Employment,Future,Futurist,Hot Issues,Ideas,Latest News,Latest Trend,New Viewpoints,People Making a Difference,Science & Technology News,Startup,Tom Frey

c

Thomas Frey is the executive director at the DaVinci Institute and a renowned futurist speaker. We got on the phone to discuss what the future holds for recruiting: how employers will find talent, who they will be looking for, what skills and traits will matter most, and how employment and the workplace will evolve in the times ahead.

NOTE: Interested in seeing where the future can take you? Visit FuturistSpeaker.com

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
Previous Entries
First User 6