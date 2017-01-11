Impact Lab


Subscribe Now to Our Free Email Newsletter
January 11th, 2017 at 12:51 pm

IBM releases the annual five innovations that will change our lives within five years

in: AI,Analysis,Artificial Intelligence,Big Data,Big Problems,Biotech,cutting edge,Energy,Engineering,Environment,Future,Health & Fitness,Healthcare,Home Technology,IBM,Ideas,Latest News,Latest Trend,Machine Learning,Medicine,Nanotechnology,Science & Technology News

b

Imagine that you could have superhero vision, seeing in not only what we know as the visible spectrum, but using wavelengths that allow you to see through fog, and detect black ice. Or imagine a Star Trek-like medical tricorder that could take a tiny bit of body fluid and determine what was ailing you.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
January 11th, 2017 at 12:39 pm

Japanese company replaces workers with AI

in: AI,Artificial Intelligence,Big Problems,Business,Employment,Future,Hot Issues,Latest News,Latest Trend,Machine Learning,Robotics,Robots,Science & Technology News

a

A Japanese company is making 34 employees redundant in order to replace them with IBM’s Watson Explorer AI. Human workers at Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance are set to be replaced by an artificial intelligence that can calculate payouts to policyholders.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
January 10th, 2017 at 11:28 am

Child care shortage has real consequences for working families

in: Big Problems,Breakthrough Thinking,Business,Children,Education,Employment,Future,Hot Issues,Latest News,Latest Trend,New Viewpoints,Parenting,Science & Technology News

c

One of the most stressful questions a new parent confronts is, “Who’s going to take care of my baby when I go back to work?” Figuring out the answer to that question is often not easy. When NPR, along with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, surveyed more than 1,000 parents nationwide about their child care experiences, a third reported difficulty finding care.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati

IL-Header-Communicating-with-the-Future

comments Comments Off
January 10th, 2017 at 11:12 am

The human body’s 79th organ?

in: Analysis,Breakthrough Thinking,Crazy Stuff,Health & Fitness,Healthcare,Latest News,Medical Breakthrough,New Discoveries,Science & Technology News

b

To the 78 organs that make up the human body, a group of scientists says we should add one more: the mesentery. Located in our abdominal cavity, the mesentery is a belt of tissue that holds our intestines in place. While anatomists knew it was there, it was always thought to be composed of several different segments, as opposed to being one single structure. This knocked it out of contention for organ status, as our bodily organs must be continuous, as well as provide some vital function to our anatomy.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
January 10th, 2017 at 11:02 am

BMW unveils futuristic concept for the interior of its driverless cars

in: AI,Artificial Intelligence,Automobiles,Crazy Stuff,cutting edge,Driverless cars,Driverless vehicles,Electric Automobile,Engineering,Future,Latest News,Latest Trend,Science & Technology News,Self-driving Cars

a

BMW unveiled a concept for the interior of driverless cars on Wednesday at a press conference in Las Vegas at CES. The concept, dubbed the BMWi Inside Future, showcases how BMW envisions its autonomous vehicles may look when they start to hit the market. The interior concept is centered on connectivity and includes a panoramic display that can be operated just like a touchscreen — except physical contact isn’t necessary.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
January 9th, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Bitcoin is the best-performing currency

in: Bitcoin,Blockchain,Computer Security,Crypto-Technology,cutting edge,Future,Internet,Latest News,Latest Trend,Money Talk,Science & Technology News

c

The virtual currency has continued its breathtaking rise surging past $1,000, after already winning the crown of the best-performing currency in 2016 by more than doubling its value in the course of the year.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
January 9th, 2017 at 2:56 pm

3D-Printed V8 engine works just like the real thing

in: 3D Printer,Automobiles,Breakthrough Thinking,Crazy Stuff,cutting edge,Engineering,Future,Latest News,Science & Technology News

Screen Shot 2017-01-09 at 1.51.09 PM

Remember the guy we featured a few months ago who 3D printed a functional scale model of a Subaru EJ20 flat-four? Well, he’s got another creation, and this one’s even better. It’s a replica of the LS3 V8 found in the last-gen Chevrolet Camaro, and aside from a few fasteners and bearings, it’s entirely 3D printed.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
January 9th, 2017 at 2:36 pm

China spends over $500 billion to expand high-speed rail

in: Alternative Transportation,Automobiles,Business,City Planning,Current Events,cutting edge,Ecological Products,Economy,Engineering,Future,Latest News,Mass Transit,Science & Technology News,Transportation,Travel

a

China is planning some serious upgrades to its public transportation system in the next few years. By 2020, the country hopes to have increased its high-speed railway coverage by 18,650 miles. The project will cost an estimated 3.5 trillion yuan, or about $503 billion USD. Not only will the population be more mobile, but the rails will significantly cut down on carbon emissions and air pollution.
Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
January 6th, 2017 at 4:13 pm

Ray Kurzweil’s three technologies that will define our future

in: AI,Artificial Intelligence,Biotech,Brain,Breakthrough Thinking,cutting edge,Future,Latest News,Nanotechnology,Robotics,Robots,Science & Technology News

c

Over the last several decades, the digital revolution has changed nearly every aspect of our lives. The pace of progress in computers has been accelerating, and today, computers and networks are in nearly every industry and home across the world.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
January 6th, 2017 at 4:04 pm

The danger behind the algorithm economy

in: Advertising,AI,Artificial Intelligence,Big Data,Crazy Stuff,Crypto-Technology,Entertainment,facebook,Future,Hot Issues,Internet,Latest News,Machine Learning,privacy,Science & Technology News

b

A few months ago The Washington Post reported that Facebook collects 98 data points on each of its nearly 2 billion users. Among this 98 are ethnicity, income, net worth, home value, if you are a mother, if you are a soccer mom, if you are married, the number of lines of credit you have, if you are interested in Ramadan, when you bought your car, and on and on and on.

Continue Reading »

Share This
Subscribedel.icio.usFacebookRedditStumbleUponTechnorati
comments Comments Off
Previous Entries
DaVinci Coders